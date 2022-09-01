September on Sky Sports: full Premier League schedule for the 2022-23 football season

It's another action packed month of Premier League football on Sky Sports

It’s been a typically drama-filled start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, with the fiercely competitive nature of the division leading to plenty of early shocks.

As ever, September promises to be another action-packed month with no fewer than 11 Premier League games set to be shown on Sky Sports.

Among the highlights throughout September is the Premier League classic in the shape of Manchester United versus Arsenal, another so-called 'Big 6' clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Chelsea against Liverpool.

Sky, as ever, retain the rights to the majority of Premier League coverage here in the UK with 128 live games to be shown on their channels throughout the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football are available with contract from as little as £18 per month.

Date Kick-Off Match Channel 03/09/2022 17:30 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Sky Sports Premier League 04/09/2022 14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 04/09/2022 16:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal Sky Sports Premier League 10/09/2022 17:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports Premier League 11/09/2022 14:00 West Ham Utd vs Newcastle United Sky Sports Premier League 11/09/2022 16:30 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Sky Sports Premier League 12/09/2022 20:00 Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Sky Sports Premier League 16/09/2022 20:00 Aston Villa vs Southampton Sky Sports Premier League 17/09/2022 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Sky Sports Premier League 18/09/2022 14:00 Brentford vs Arsenal Sky Sports Premier League 18/09/2022 16:30 Chelsea vs Liverpool Sky Sports Premier League

Scott Parker became the first managerial casualty of the season. The Cherries pulled the trigger on the former England midfielder following their 0-9 defeat at Anfield last weekend.

Of the other newly-promoted sides, Fulham have shown early promise with eight points from their opening five games.

Nottingham Forest are also off the mark but the 0-6 defeat at the hands of Manchester City may suggest they need further time to gel after bringing in a vast number of new faces during the summer transfer window.

Of the teams expected to be chasing for honours and European spots at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal have been the story of the season so far with five wins from five.

Mikel Arteta's Young Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last time out, and will be hoping to learn the lessons from last season's campaign.

Manchester City have also started in typically ominous fashion. Big-money summer signing Erling Haaland already has nine goals, including two hat-tricks, to his name as Guardiola's side look for what would be their fourth title in five seasons.

Liverpool, who came within just one point of City last season, appear to have stabilised after a shaky start. Klopp's side have, however, gone a goal down in eight of their last nine league games; a problem they will need to address if they are to go toe-to-toe with City again this time around.