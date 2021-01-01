Seoposenwe's assist and goal inspires Sporting Braga to Portuguese Cup semi-final

The South Africa international continued with her impressive form in Portuguese football, leading her side past Maritimo

Jermaine Seoposenwe grabbed a goal and an assist for Braga as they progressed to the Portuguese Women's Cup semi-final after a 3-1 extra-time victory over Maritimo on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the international made history as the Gverreiras won a maiden Portuguese Cup title after 3-1 triumph over SL thanks to the Banyana star's brace in Aveiro.

Having made the starting XI for Miguel Santos' side, she continued in her rich vein of form as they claimed back-to-back wins over the hosts after Sunday's 2-0 win on the same ground.

After a goalless first half at the Maritimo Sports Complex, the visitors broke the deadlock after Seoposenwe set up Dolores Silva inside the hosts' area to open the scoring in the 61st minute.

Maritimo, however, left it late to bounce back when Telma Encarnacao struck at the death to secure a draw in normal time.

Having dragged the contest into extra time, Seoposenwe, who missed an easy chance just before the full-time whistle, redeemed herself when she netted late in the opening 15 minutes of additional time to put the visitors ahead.

In the 116th minute, Erica Costa struck to guarantee Sporting Braga's passage to the semi-final with a brilliant finish.

𝑶𝑼𝑹 𝑱𝑶𝑩 𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑬 𝑰𝑺 𝑫𝑶𝑵𝑬 ✅



Estamos nas meias-finais da 𝑇𝐴𝐶̧𝐴 𝐷𝐴 𝐿𝐼𝐺𝐴 💪 pic.twitter.com/q2b5MZbxPm — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) January 20, 2021

Seoposenwe was in action from the start to finish and has now scored four goals in all competitions this season for Braga.

With the result, Sporting Braga join Sporting CP, and SL Benfica in the last four, awaiting the winner between Leandra Smeda's Famalicao and Torreense on Wednesday night.

In their next encounter, Braga will aim to continue with their title pursuit when they welcome Clube Condeixa on January 24.