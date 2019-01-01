Senegal’s Amadou Sagna joins Club Brugge

The young winger has teamed up with the Blue-Black after agreeing on a deal that will keep him at the Jan Breydel Stadium until 2023

Amadou Sagna has joined Belgian First Division A side from Senegalese club Cayor Foot.

The 20-year-old impressed in the 2019 U20 World Cup in helping the young Teranga Lions to reach the quarter-final stage before losing to in a penalty shoot-out.

The winger scored four goals in the global tournament to win the Bronze Boot award.

Following these performances, the Blue-Black have secured the signature of the forward on a four-year deal in an effort to bolster their side ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Amadou Sagna tekent voor 4 jaar bij Club en zal het rugnummer 7 dragen! 🇸🇳 #BienvenueAmadou



SHIRT | https://t.co/oEu6Yl0lqD

MEER | https://t.co/z0d553sHku pic.twitter.com/FiSKQn8HLC — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 8, 2019

Sagna will link up with his compatriot, Krepin Diatta, who is currently with the Teranga Lions at the in , as well as other African stars in the team such as ’s Dennis Bonaventure and Ivorian Odilon Kossounou.

Club Brugge finished as runners-up last season behind and will hope the addition of the winger will help them to challenge for the title next term.