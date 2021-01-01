Senegal goalkeeper Dieng sees first career red while Bolasie scores in Middlesbrough loss to QPR

Mixed feelings for the African stars at the Riverside Stadium but the Rangers picked maximum points despite finishing the encounter with 10 men

Senegal goalkeeper Timothy Dieng was sent off for Queens Park Rangers while DR Congo winger Yannick Bolasie's goal was not enough as Middlesbrough suffered a 2-1 home defeat in Saturday's Championship game.

Following Tuesday’s loss at Rotherham, QPR did not waste time to get the ball rolling at the Riverside Stadium with two quickfire goals in the first 20 minutes that secured a crucial three points on the road.

Robert Dickie broke the deadlock in the 15th minute and Lee Wallace doubled the lead three minutes later, before Bolasie secured a consolation goal for Middlesbrough in the 28th minute.

The Everton loanee was set up by his compatriot Neeskens Kebano and he has now scored two goals in 11 Championship matches since he joined Neil Warnock's side on loan in January.

The Rangers were cruising to victory when Dieng was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute after he brought down Duncan Watmore outside the penalty area.

The victory moved QPR to ninth in the Championship table with two points above Boro after gathering 59 point from 42 matches.

Elsewhere, Watford’s eight-match unbeaten run in the English second-tier came to an end after a 1-0 loss at Luton Town.

Jamie Collins' strike from the penalty spot in the 78th minute separated both teams at Kenilworth Road.

Nigeria's Isaac Success, William Troost-Ekong and Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr were in action for the Hornets who still remain second in the table despite the dropped points.

Article continues below

Watford have 82 points after 42 matches, 11 points behind runaway leaders Norwich City while Andre Ayew's Swansea City are third with 76 points.

For Stoke City, former Nigeria captain Mikel Obi played the entire duration as Preston North End held the Potters to a goalless draw at bet365 Stadium.

The Potters are 12th in the league table with 56 points from 42 matches.