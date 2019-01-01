Senegal forward and Chelsea target Diallo not for sale - Metz coach Hognon

The 24-year-old is the current top goal-scorer for his French club this season, attracting interest from the Premier League

Metz coach Vincent Hognon says forward Habib Diallo will not leave the French club in the January transfer window amid interest from some Premier League clubs.

Diallo is currently the top scorer for Metz, having scored 10 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

Being the third joint Ligue 1 top scorer, Diallo has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League sides , Hotspur, and .

Hognon insists his forward is not leaving the club in January, seven months after he extended his Metz contract which now runs to 2022.

"I have never been told about the departure of Habib Diallo this winter," Hognon was quoted as saying by Lequipe.

Article continues below

"All the technical staff had insisted that we extend [Diallo's contract]. We absolutely wanted to keep him.

"And we were not mistaken. He will still score goals for us. If Habib is to be let go, that really would not be a good signal to send. No, no ... he will stay!"

Diallo has spent his entire professional career in and scored his debut Senegal goal in a 2021 (Afcon) qualifier against Congo last month.