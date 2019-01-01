Senegal defender Salif Sane shines in Schalke draw against Koln

The Senegal international made an impactful appearance at Veltins-Arena to help the Royal Blues extend their unbeaten run

Salif Sane provided an assist in ’s 1-1 draw with Koln in Saturday’s German game.

After three wins on the bounce, the 29-year-old helped the Royal Blues extend their unbeaten run to four games against the Billy Goats.

The international set up Suat Serdar for his side’s opening goal in the 71st minute of the encounter.

With the game heading the way of David Wagner’s men, Jonas Hector then scored a stoppage-time effort to deny the hosts all three points.

Sane, who was cautioned in the 45th minute, featured from the start to the finish in the game, along with international Amine Harit.

The defender will hope to help Schalke return to winning ways when they face in their next league game on October 20.