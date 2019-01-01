Selangor to announce new first team and reserve team players in next two weeks

Red Giants fans looking forward to find out about the Red Giants' new signings will not have to wait long for the announcements.

According to a source, the resurgent former Malaysian giant will spend the first two weeks of December announcing their new signings. The first week will see them revealing new signings for their first team that will compete in the , while the following week will be used to announce their reserve team squad, Selangor II, who will be playing in the Premier League.

They recently completed the takeover of fellow Shah Alam-based club FC, and the Red Ants' spot in the Malaysian league which will be used for Selangor II.

On Friday Selangor announced their first signing of the 2020 season; former PKNS and Malaysia U-23 centre back Rodney Celvin Akwensivie.

According to two separate sources, the new first team signings include another former PKNS defender, as well as a highly-anticipated Malaysia midfielder who has been starring for the national team recently.

Asked about the reason for keeping the fans waiting for the confirmation, the source intimated that the decision was made to respect the first team signings' contracts with their former clubs, which only ended on November 30.

In the following week, they will reveal the players signed to their reserve team, added one of Goal's sources.

Interestingly, multiple sources have confirmed the club's plans for the reserve team. Selangor intend to field as many youth players as possible in the reserve team, in order to blood them for the first team in the near future. And according to the sources, the Red Giants have signed over 10 National Football Development Programme (NFDP) trainees, who very recently graduated from the federal government-run programme, to their reserve team.

