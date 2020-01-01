Sekou Koita beats Daka to Salzburg Player of the Month award

The Mali international has been honoured with the individual accolade following his eye-catching displays in the month under review

Sekou Koita has been announced as the winner of the Red Bull Salzburg Player of the Month award for September, beating Patson Daka to the prize.

The Mali international scored three goals in the month under review across all competitions for the club, amid other dazzling displays.

Koita’s sizzling performances ensured the Red Bulls remain unbeaten in this campaign to top the Austrian table with 12 points from four games.

The centre-forward scooped 48% of the votes cast to clinch the individual accolades, ahead of Zambia international Patson Daka, according to a statement on the club website.

Daka, on his part, secured 29% of the votes cast by the fans to emerge as runner-up ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai and Andreas Ulmer.

The Zambia forward delivered impressive performances in front of goal in the month under review, scoring nine goals across all competitions, including a brace in their victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

While Koita has bagged five goals and four assists in the 2020-21 season, Daka has racked up 11 strikes and set up another four in seven appearances across all competitions.

Koita has been with the Red Bull Arena outfit since January 2019 when he arrived from Liefering and has been delivering outstanding performances for the club.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals in 16 league appearances in his debut campaign with Salzburg last season to help his side finish champions of the division.

The forward has 12 appearances for the Mali national team since he made his international debut in 2016.

Koita was, however, not part of the team that defeated 3-0 in a friendly at Emirhan Sport Center Stadium on Friday.

The young attacker will be expected to continue his fine form after the international break when the Red Bulls take on St. Polten in a Cup tie on Saturday.