'See you soon' - Ronaldo criticised for meeting with controversial psychologist Peterson

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for meeting with controversial psychologist and media figure Jordan Peterson.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has posted a photograph of himself and Peterson with the caption: "Nice to see you my friend #seeyousoon".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Peterson was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming transgender actor Elliot Page in June. He has also attracted criticism for his comments on the Covid-19 vaccine and feminism in the past.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? On the pitch, Manchester United are next in action away at FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday.