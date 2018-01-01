Second A-League team in New Zealand would be great, says Kosta Barbarouses

Could A-League expansion one day creep across the ditch?

New Zealand international Kosta Barbarouses has backed the potential of a second A-League team based in the country as the competition prepares for expansion.

The A-League will welcome two new teams imminently with Football Federation Australia keen to expand it further in years to come.

Though Wellington Phoenix have been struggling in recent years and replaced the defunct New Zealand Knights, Barbarouses believes another side located across the ditch could work if done right.

"It would be great I think," Barbarouses said.

"A lot of players go over to Wellington and do well for themselves. It doesn't take away from the opportunities for Australian players if that is what people are worried about.

"The support base is there. Yes it could be a bit better, but there is potential for another team in either Auckland or Christchurch.

"It has to be done right. It's been done in Auckland before but from what I've heard they didn't do it the right way."

Barbarouses began his A-League career with Wellington in 2007 as a foundation player for the club and would re-join them for the 2016/17 season.

Reports suggest the club's A-League future remains up in the air as their current contract nears its end, but their former player believes they are a key part of the competition.

“I think Wellington adds a lot to our league," Barbarouses said.

"On-field stuff at the end of the day is what counts and I think they’re on the right track to doing that, not for a lack of trying."