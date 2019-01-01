Pasquali linked to Western United move

The A-League's newest side could be about to make a splash and bring a young Aussie back home

Western United have been linked to a bold move for 19-year-old former Melbourne Victory product Sebastian Pasquali.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Australian is believed to have put pen to paper with United, though the club is yet to confirm the deal.

Pasquali made his senior debut for Victory in 2016 coming on in the International Champions Cup against and scoring the winning penalty.

He'd go on to make two A-League appearances for Kevin Muscat's side before sealed a two-year deal for the teenager in late 2016.

Though featuring semi-regularly for the club's reserve team over the past two years, Pasquali hasn't played since November 2018 making a move away seem necessary.

Pasquali's current contract with Ajax is also set to expire at the end of June opening the door for United to swoop.

While deployed as a central midfielder with Victory, Pasquali has been played largely as a centre back this season with Ajax.

Having confirmed their name and colours, United currently have two players officially on their books for next season in the form of marquee Panagiotis Kone and Socceroos defender Josh Risdon.