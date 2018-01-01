Live Scores
S. Chipperfield

Scott Chipperfield secures head coaching role

The former Socceroo is back in Australia and ready to coach

After getting a taste of coaching in Switzerland, Scott Chipperfield has been unveiled as the Illawarra Stingrays' new head coach for next season.

The former Socceroo will replace Carmelina Moscato at the New South Wales club and was most recently in charge of Swiss women's FC Luzern Frauen.

Chipperfield spent most of his playing career in Switzerland with FC Basel and ended his international career with 68 caps and 12 goals for Australia.

The 42 year old set up the Chippers Finishing School Academy after his playing career and has now secured his next coaching challenge.

Chipperfield began his football career with Wollongong Wolves in the National Soccer League winning two titles along with the Oceania Club Championship.

