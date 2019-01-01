Scotland women vs Japan women: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Shelley Kerr’s side remain confident despite their opening game defeat to England as they prepare for their second Group D outing

will look to bounce back from their opening game defeat to when they take on at Roazhon Park in looking for their first ever women's World Cup victory.

Shelley Kerr’s side were beaten 2-1 in their Group D opener but can take plenty of encouragement from a resilient performance against one of the favourites for the tournament itself.

Meanwhile Japan, winners in 2011 and 2015 runners-up, are also looking for their first victory after they were held to a shock goalless draw by Argentina in their opening group game.

Game Scotland vs Japan Date Friday, June 14 Time 2pm BST / 9am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One and can be streamed via BBC iPlayer.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Scotland squad Goalkeepers Alexander, Lynn, Fife Defenders Smith, Docherty, Corsie, Beattie, Lauder, Arthur, Howard, J.Murray Midfielders Love, Little, Weir, Crichton, C.Murray, Arnot Forwards Evans, Ross, Emslie, Clelland, Brown, Cuthbert

Shelley Kerr has no fresh injury concerns but has already hinted that she may make changes to freshen the side up following their opening game defeat to England.

Christie Murray or Jo Love are options to bolster the midfield while Kerr may also bring in an extra forward to support Erin Cuthbert.

Possible Scotland starting XI: Alexander; Arthur, Corsie, Beattie, Docherty; Evans, C. Murray, Little, Weir, Emslie; Cuthbert.

Position Japan squad Goalkeepers Ikeda, Yamashita, Hirao. Defenders Utsugi, Sameshima, Kumagai, Ichise, Minami, Miyagawa, Miyake. Midfielders Sugita, Nakajima, Sakaguchi, Ueki, Hasegawa, Momiki, Miura, Endo, Shimizu. Forwards Iwabuchi, Sugasawa, Kobayashi, Yokoyama.

Japan coach Asako Takakura has confirmed there are a few injures amongst the squad, including Mizuho Sakaguchi and Yui Hasegawa, but is confident that they are not too serious. She may consider changes regardless following their below-par performance against .

Possible Japan starting XI: Yamashita; Shimizu, Kumagai, Minami, Sameshima; Nakajima, Sugita, Miura, Hasegawa; Sugasawa, Yokoyama.

Betting & Match Odds

Scotland are outsiders to win this match with bet365 , priced at 4/1. Japan are at 4/6 while a draw is available at 11/4.

Match Preview

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr insists reaching the knockout stages is still her prime target despite the opening round of group games going against them.

While losing to England was bad enough, Japan’s surprise draw against outsiders Argentina makes Scotland’s task of qualifying from the group even harder.

Another defeat on Friday would almost certainly confirm their elimination even with four third-placed teams progressing to the next round.

“It probably makes our job a bit more difficult because the dynamic changes for Japan,” said Kerr.

“It was always going to be tough for us, we’re the second bottom pot three team, but we need to win at least one game. The target hasn’t changed, we still want to get out of the group.”

Despite the disappointment of that defeat to England, Scotland finished the game strongly and got on the scoresheet through Claire Emslie.

The final 2-1 scoreline was also a vast improvement from the 6-0 thrashing they suffered at the hands of the Lionesses the last time they met two years ago, a sign of the significant progress made by the team in a relatively short space of time.

Kerr is keen to build on that sense of momentum and growing confidence despite being wary of a Japanese backlash in response to their frustration against Argentina.

"When you finish a game so strongly, you need to have a similar mindset and remember the positives," added Kerr.

"We need to concentrate on being better on the ball if we are to create chances. That's something we didn't do very well in the England game.

"We've got the players capable of doing that and we've worked really well in training to put in place a gameplan we think can be successful.

"They're [Japan] very efficient, effective, disciplined, organised - it's what we're trying to instil in our Scottish team.

"I've been a huge admirer of the Japanese team for many, many years. They're a formidable team and that shouldn't be lost just because they drew with Argentina."

Japan, meanwhile, are very much a squad in transition. They have the second-youngest squad at the tournament with the average age of 24 years and seven months and 17 of the 23 are playing at their first World Cup.

That may go some way to explaining their unconvincing start against Argentina, a result that means they are now without a win in five games.

Coach Asako Takakura accepts the Scotland game is a must-win for her side following their opening game draw, with England awaiting in their final group encounter.

"Yes we must win and every player understands this" she said.

"Scotland's players are playing at high levels throughout Europe. I couldn't pick out one player who will be dangerous to us.

"They are all disciplined and quick, so we'll have to watch that. We are at a disadvantage in terms of height, but each player will work to cover for the others."