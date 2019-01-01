Scotland striker Jason Cummings ready for Socceroos switch

The centre-forward has admitted he could change to the green and gold over the next month

striker Jason Cummings could be set to follow in the footsteps of Martin Boyle and switch his allegiance from the Tartan Army to the Australian national team after admitting talks with Socceroos officials.

The 24-year-old attacker, who played two friendlies for Scotland in 2017, is eligible to represent through his mother and says although his birth nation is his preference, he wouldn't hesitate to play for the Socceroos if it meant opportunity at the national team level.

Speaking after he scored on his debut for League One club Shrewsbury Town, Cummings explained he would make his decision in the next month and revealed the contact he had with Australia coach Graham Arnold and his assistant Rene Meulensteen.

Cummings looks set to take the same path as former teammate Boyle, who committed to the green-and-gold last year in the lead-up to the 2019 .

"I’d love to get back with Scotland - but if I’m not going to get called up, I need to take my opportunity elsewhere," Cummings told SunSport.

"My mum is Australian and I’ve already had talks with their assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen.

"I have spoken to him a lot along with manager Graham Arnold. I can play for them because my two Scotland games were friendlies.

"But I was born in Scotland and obviously that would be my first choice. I’ll make a decision in the next month or so."

After starting his senior career at Hibernian, Cummings was prolific for the club in three Scottish Championship seasons between 2014-17, scoring 55 goals in 98 league matches.

He moved to English Championship side in 2017, where he was called up to play in friendlies for Scotland against and Hungary, but he failed to establish himself in was eventually loaned out to , Peterborough United and Luton Town.

Cummings joined Shrewsbury on a permanent deal in early September and immediately made an impression with the 73rd minute equaliser against AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

Australia are currently searching for a consistent No. 9 having failed to replace talisman Tim Cahill since his retirement after the 2018 World Cup.

K-League golden boot leader Adam Taggart is the front-runner for the role, with Melbourne City's Jamie Maclaren and Cypriot-based Apostolos Giannou waiting in the wings.