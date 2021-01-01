Scholes chooses Haaland over Kane as he urges Man Utd to buy new No.9

The former Red Devils midfielder says the striker's age and ability make him the ideal candidate to lead the attack at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes says signing a new striker should be Manchester United's top priority this summer and urged the club to target Erling Haaland instead of Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund sensation Haaland has been heavily linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, including United , while Kane's future is uncertain after he claimed that he doesn't know if he will stay at Tottenham.

And Scholes believes the Red Devils are in need of a designated striker to lead their attack and sees Haaland as the ideal option.

What has been said?

“First and foremost, they need a number nine,” the former United midfielder said on Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel .

“I think the forwards they have are very good, but are any of them really a number nine, are they wide players? You just can't make sense out of it, really.

“When [Edinson] Cavani's played, he's looked alright, but he's picked up a few injuries. He's at that age, it was always going to happen, he was always going to be bit-part.

“They need someone who is more permanent. I know Haaland is talked about a lot, he's going to cost a lot of money. Harry Kane at Spurs, there are rumours that he might want to leave there.

“I think any one of them, you take any one of them, but I think if I had to choose, then Haaland would definitely be the one.

“Purely for his age, his ability, the timing of his career, he's played under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] before. I think it would make sense for everyone to do it, but there's going to be other clubs in for him, so it will be difficult.

“I like Kane, I think he's brilliant. When he first came onto the scene, I likened him to Ruud [van Nistelrooy], he's a ruthless finisher, desperate to score goals.

“I just think at the stages of each one's career, then you get more out of Haaland.”

Could Haaland leave Dortmund this summer?

Reports in Spain this week claimed Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, has been in talks with Barcelona and Madrid over a move for the rising star.

Article continues below

However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists the German side are planning a long-term future with the 20-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to discuss United's interest in the forward on Friday , while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said it is unlikely his side will be able to spend a lot of money on a striker in the next transfer window.

Further reading