Schalke 04 star Harit nominated for Bundesliga Player of the Season award

The Morocco international is among the seven players shortlisted for the ultimate individual award in the German top-flight this campaign

04 star Amine Harit has been nominated for the 2019-20 Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old, who was named the Player of the Month for September, battles previous monthly winners including duo Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, 's Timo Werner, duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, and 's Kai Havertz for the grand prize.

Harit enjoyed a bright start to the 2019-20 campaign, and he has scored six goals with four assists in 24 league appearances for David Wagner's side this season.

The Moroccan playmaker is currently battling an ankle ligament injury and he is yet to feature for Schalke 04 since he limped off in their 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on May 16.

Back in September, he scored in each of his three Bundesliga appearances that month, against Paderborn, 05 and RB Leipzig.

Harit's pace and dribbling skills distinguish him in David Wagner's squad and he is enjoying his best season yet in in terms of goal ratio.

Despite their 14-game winless run in the Bundesliga, with their last victory coming against in January, Schalke 04 are ranked 10th on the league table with 39 points after 32 matches.

They will be hoping to have Harit back for their final two games of the season when they host on Saturday and their trip to on June 27.

The international joined the Royal Blues from outfit in 2017 and he made an instant impact in his debut season by winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award for the 2017-18 season, after helping his team to a second-place finish on the league standings.

As a reward for his fine performances, he was handed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the Veltins-Arena until at least 2024.

Harit was born in to Moroccan parents and he played for the European country across various youth levels before switching his international allegiance to Morocco in 2017.

The 22-year-old has played 10 games for the Atlas Lions so far and he was a member of their 23-man squad to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , where they were eliminated in the group stage.