Schalke 04 star Harit fined after breaking coronavirus curfew

The Morocco international has been punished by the Bundesliga side after he disregarded the government's order amid the Covid-19 pandemic

04 midfielder Amine Harit has been hit with a fine by the club after he was caught in a shisha bar when the German government imposed a curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Harit was caught by the police alongside 10 other people in a bar in Essen over a week ago, during a period when the government ordered residents to avoid social gatherings.

Following the incident, Schalke's head of sport Jochcen Schneider said the Morocco international felt sorry for his actions and has realised his mistakes.

More teams

On Tuesday, Schneider revealed that the 22-year-old playmaker has been sanctioned by Schalke 04 before joining other German club directors in a meeting with the German Football League (DFL).

Article continues below

"Yes, that's right. But there are now more important issues than the fine for the boy [Harit]" he was quoted as saying by Kicker.

Harit has been impressive in David Wagner's side in this campaign, inspiring their charge for European football next season with six goals and four assists in 24 league outings.

In addition to the punishment, the Moroccan reportedly made a donation through Schalke fans' foundation to provide food bags to vulnerable people in Gelsenkirchen.