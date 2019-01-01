Scared Spotless: The Wanderers' poor record at shocking venue

A stadium Western Sydney won't be returning to anytime soon

A 1-1 draw against Perth Glory marked Western Sydney Wanderers final match at Spotless Stadium for the foreseeable future and the entire club can't be blamed for breathing a collective sigh of relief.

After three years out of Parramatta, the Wanderers will return to their upgraded home next season after agreeing to play every A-League game at Bankwest Stadium.

Spotless Stadium, along with ANZ, has been acting as the red and black's adopted home over the past three seasons and it's been far from welcoming on and off the pitch.

After failing to win any of their first six games at the venue with five draws and one loss, the Wanderers track record at Spotless barely improved.

From their 17 games there, Western Sydney won just six, drew nine and lost two for a win ratio of just over 35%.

In comparison, the Wanderers had boasted a win ratio of 46.4% at Pirtek Stadium in the A-League.

Aside from results on the pitch, the Spotless surface also failed to live up to its name on a number of occasions with a fixture earlier this season against Newcastle Jets particularly shocking.

In the stands, Spotless also proved far from successful with the oval shape putting real distance between the fans and the action.

As a result, fewer and fewer would show up with average attendance at the venue dropping to 9,878 after Sunday's match.

Pirtek meanwhile ended its A-League era with 13,672 fans on average turning out - a figure Bankwest Stadium will no doubt be hoping to dwarf in seasons to come.

While Spotless has been far from suitable, the Wanderers will end this season playing out of ANZ - a venue that's proved even less successful for the red and black.

Just four wins from 19 games underlining how Homebush as a whole has been far from homely for Western Sydney.