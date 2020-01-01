East Bengal rebranded as SC East Bengal; new logo unveiled

The new logo has the name SC East Bengal imprinted on it...

The club will participate in the Indian Super League (ISL) and all competitions henceforth as SC East Bengal.

East Bengal entered into a Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Shree Cement Limited in September which ensured their participation in ISL.

In October, East Bengal club officials signed the final definitive documents and term sheet with their investors Shree Cement Limited which would transfer the club’s sporting rights as well all its assets and properties (including intellectual) to the newly formed company -Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation.

In the new entity, 76 per cent share will be owned by the investors while East Bengal will own the remaining 24 per cent.

They have roped in legend and former international Robbie Fowler as their head coach on a two-year deal.

The new coach along with his coaching staff has reached Goa and is currently in quarantine, following the safety protocols laid down by the organisers.