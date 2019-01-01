Sarri demands walk-off rule for racism after Hudson-Odoi abuse

The Chelsea manager will not speak directly with the England winger after he was the victim of monkey chants on his full senior international debut

manager Maurizio Sarri has called for football's lawmakers to introduce a rule allowing for matches to be stopped in the event of racist abuse from supporters.

Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, along with Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose, were subjected to monkey chants during 's qualifying win over Montenegro on Monday.

UEFA have charged the nation, and a stadium ban, partial ground closure or fine are among the possible punishments.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane said he would lead England off the field if racist abuse was directed towards any of his players in the future, but currently that could lead to a reprimand.

But Sarri said: "We need a rule I think. A rule for all the championships in football. A rule that can permit us to stop the match.

"We need to do something different, it is right to stop the match for 10 minutes in the first situation."

Kevin-Prince Boateng and were condemned for walking off the field during a friendly in January 2013, though they were not formally punished for the offence.

More recently, 's Kalidou Koulibaly was banned for two matches after his sarcastic clap towards fans who were racially abusing him was misinterpreted by the referee as an act of dissent.

Inter were forced to play their next two home matches behind closed doors but the international was forced to serve the suspension.

Hudson-Odoi has been offered counselling by Chelsea after his maiden England start was marred by events off the field.

It comes after the winger was also abused by fans during the recently tie in .

Sarri has not spoken with the 18-year-old directly but believes he has the mental strength to cope with the episode.

"Of course [he can cope], he is very young, but I think he is really very strong and the character is really very strong," added the Italian. "I saw him very well yesterday, he is strong.

"I don’t like to speak to him about this problem. Unfortunately I am not able to solve it. In every country there are some stupid people. It is a big problem.

