Sandesh Jhingan - I grew as a player as well as a person at Kerala Blasters

The Indian defender suggested that he is taking time to select his next club as he wants to make the best decision for himself…

Ever since Sandesh Jhingan parted ways with in May, his future has been up in the air with him being linked to several clubs.

The Indian defender who has been recently conferred with the Arjuna Award is in talks with several clubs but is yet to finalise his next destination. It is believed that at least three clubs are in contention to land his signature. However, the defender is yet to commit to a move as he aims to win trophies on the continent.

It must be noted that, he is yet to win any league title in his career so far.

More teams

Jhingan suggested that he wants to be a part of an ambitious project and as a result, he is taking his time to select the best possible club for him.

“I want to join a club where I can see myself and the club growing not just in but becoming a giant in Asia. So I am currently in search of such a project. I have offers from a few clubs. All are top sides and it is difficult for me to choose. I am also under a lot of pressure to choose a club as I have been without a club since May.

"But I am taking more time because I want to make the best decision. I can’t say if it is an Indian club or not,” said the international during an online chat with Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj.

Jhingan also praised Kerala Blasters and their fans for showering with love from six long years and also mentioned that it was not an easy decision on his part to end his association with the Yellow Brigade.

“Kerala is my second home and the people there have always been very nice to me and my family. From when I joined them in 2014 till now when the club and I decided to part ways, these years were one of the finest times of my life. I grew as a player as well as a person during that time.

"We had some really good moments, we reached the final twice. The best thing about Kerala is that they make you feel like a family,” said the defender.

He also reminisced his debut game in a Kerala Blasters shirt and how he was surprised to play in front of a huge crowd in Kochi.

“I remember the first match I played. Before reaching the stadium, I saw a sea of yellow standing. And when we played in the stadium I literally felt the ground shaking when we scored. The way they celebrate is something. Two things I’ll remember for the rest of my life, one is, of course, making debut for the national team and second is playing for Kerala Blasters.”