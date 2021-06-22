Sancho & Rashford giving Coady nutmeg nightmares on England duty at Euro 2020

The Wolves defender admits that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United forwards are making him look foolish in training

Conor Coady admits Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are giving him nightmares in England training, with the Wolves defender saying: "I’m a sucker for getting megged when I come here – like you wouldn’t believe!"

Two fearsome forwards are yet to make their mark on Euro 2020, with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United wingers unable to force their way into Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

They are, however, catching the eye during pre-match preparations, with Coady revealing that he has become an unfortunate victim of the talent possessed by two exciting options in the Three Lions' attacking arsenal.

What has been said?

Coady, who is also waiting on minutes at a major international tournament, told England's official podcast when asked to pick out his toughest opponents in training: "I’ll be honest, I’m a sucker for getting megged when I come here – like you wouldn’t believe.

"Like you wouldn’t believe… Sancho has done me a few times in the boxes. I’d probably say him. Rashy has done me a few times, if I’m being honest. Those two are really, really sharp.

"The amount of talent that’s here is incredible and it’s really, really tough training against them every day.

"World-class players, top, top players with an incredible future in the game ahead of them."

The bigger picture

England will be back in action on Tuesday when completing their Group D schedule with a home date against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side are already through to the last 16, having collected four points so far, and changes are expected from a team that have been struggling for a spark.

At least one of those will be enforced, with Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount having to self-isolate along with Ben Chilwell after coming into contact with club colleague Billy Gilmour - who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 - during a 0-0 draw with Scotland.

Other tweaks may be tactical, with the Three Lions looking to rediscover their bite in the final third.

Southgate has vowed to keep faith with misfiring Harry Kane, but the likes of Sancho, Rashford and Jack Grealish are pushing for forward berths while Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson could slot into the heart of midfield as Harry Maguire returns at the back.

