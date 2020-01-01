'Sancho can give Liverpool more longevity' - Klopp will target Dortmund starlet this summer, predicts Heskey

An ex-Anfield favourite believes the England international would be a valuable addition to the current Reds' ranks because of his youthful dynamism

Jadon Sancho will be a great "asset" to if he completes a switch to Anfield from , according to Emile Heskey, who feels the winger can help freshen up Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Sancho has built on the promise of his superb breakout 2018-19 campaign with BVB by cementing his status as one of Europe's most exciting young players over the last eight months.

The 20-year-old has contributed 16 goals and 15 assists in 34 outings for Dortmund across all competitions this season, while also earning a regular spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The former academy prospect has been tipped to return to the Premier League when the transfer window reopens, with a number of high profile potential suitors waiting in the wings.

, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest in Sancho, who is reportedly valued in excess of £100 million ($121m) by Dortmund.

Heskey thinks the talented Three Lions prospect is exactly the kind of player Klopp will be looking at this summer, with his current Liverpool side due to move into a transitional phase in the coming years.

"When you look at Jadon Sancho's age, he will always be an asset to Liverpool," the ex-Reds striker told Genting Bet.

"In two to three years, you've got an ageing Liverpool side - even though in this day and age and with the fitness levels of all the players, age is nothing.

"But having someone young, fresh and dynamic coming in, it will only add to the squad and I think that is where Jurgen is going to be looking at next. What can he add to the squad that is going to give Liverpool that little bit more longevity.”

Heskey did, however, express doubt over whether Sancho would fit into Liverpool's current line up ahead of either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah, both of whom are on course to fight for the Premier League's Golden Boot once again after sharing the award last term.

"When you look at the Liverpool frontline, you've got Mane and Salah as the goal-getters and that is exactly what they do well," added Heskey.

"They command respect from defenders as a result. You'd like to think that Sancho has the quality to get in the side, but it will be very tough to get in ahead of Salah or Mane.”