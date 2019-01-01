Sancho an inspiration for young England players - Solanke

The new Bournemouth striker believes the Borussia Dortmund star has made other youngsters want to emulate his success

Jadon Sancho’s success with Borussia Dortmund has proven an inspiration for many young English players, according to Dominic Solanke.

Sancho left Manchester City in 2017 in search of a better chance at first-team opportunities and found it at Dortmund, a club known for playing young talents.

The 18-year-old attacker has proven that a wise decision for both player and club as he has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season, scoring six goals and adding seven assists as Dortmund sit top of the table at the winter break.

That success had led to talk of others making a similar move – most notably Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been subject to multiple bids from Bayern Munich and is stalling over a new contract with the Blues.

While Solanke did not move abroad this winter, he did depart Liverpool after a year and a half with the Reds this January for a £19 million ($24m) move to Bournemouth, after not featuring in the Premier League at all this season for the Anfield outfit.

And Solanke believes Sancho is an inspiration to all young players in England who are searching for an opportunity to prove they belong.

“That [Sancho’s success at Dortmund] has affected everyone,” Solanke said. “When one young player sees another young player doing that they think they can do it as well, especially when everyone is playing at international level together.

“Sancho is doing well in Germany and a lot of players would like to follow his path. What he’s done, getting into the England team at such a young age, it will influence a lot of young players.”

Solanke himself is no stranger to playing in foreign countries, having done well at Vitesse of the Eredivisie while on loan from Chelsea.

However, the striker looking forward for the chance to impress in the first team of a club in a top league, once he recovers from a muscle injury.

“I think every footballer just wants to play,” Solanke said. “You want to show what you can do and I’m definitely looking forward to playing here.”