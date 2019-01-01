San Memo does it again as Mexico moves on to Gold Cup semifinal

The goalkeeper has come up big on many occasions for El Tri, and Saturday's quarterfinal was no different

How many occasions has Guillermo Ochoa been there for now? The number has to exceed the number of fingers he has on both of his gloved hands.

You can add another to the list tonight. El Tri needed him to get through, with Ochoa diving to deny a kick from the spot from Keysher Fuller. That gave Mexico the 5-4 win in penalties.

It was hardly a given. pushed Mexico to the limits, and the tension in NRG Stadium could be felt even by those in the highest rows of the massive stadium.

Así la ronda de los penales (5-4): LO TAPÓ SAN MEMOOOOOOOOO, MÉXICOO SIGUE CON VIDAAAAA



🇲🇽 México ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

🇨🇷 Costa Rica ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ pic.twitter.com/06szpyKuD0 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) June 30, 2019

Really, El Tri needed him before that. With the scoreline at 1-1 in the 108th minute, Costa Rica broke through the back line. Jonathan McDonald ripped a shot toward the goal, but Ochoa extended to his left and used both hands to push the chance aside.

"Memo’s stop certainly saved the game," Mexico manager Tata Martino said after the match in his post-match news conference.

"Memo made the save of the game," he continued. "He stopped it and without it we wouldn't have gone to penalties."

But it did go to penalties, and Ochoa was there again. It was a rare game for Mexico in that the opponent wanted to attack as well. Often in Concacaf, teams are happy enough to sit back and hope to hit Mexico on a counter or a set piece. Costa Rica wasn't going to turn down those types of opportunities, but it was going for goals from the run of play as well.

The goal eventually came from a penalty that would've been reversed were there VAR in this tournament. As it was, the call stood - much to Martino's frustration. Later, he asked the referee about a handball he spotted near midfield and earned a yellow card for his protest, his second of the tournament meaning he'll be suspended from the touchline for the semifinal against Haiti.

Raul Jimenez's opener was what Mexico needed. It was a calm finish from one of its veterans. And while those players kept their cool as the match stretched into extra time, the same shows of quality were tough to find at times. Andres Guardado and Jonathan dos Santos both have been struggling with hamstring injuries and looked like players who are carrying knocks Sunday night. Hector Moreno is fit for only limited minutes.

It was Ochoa who came through as an experienced player who made the difference like he's done so many times before. Mexico can rest easy in the fact that if they need him to, he can do it again.