Samuel Kalu won’t be rushed back after injury - Bordeaux manager Gasset

The Nigeria international has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring problem which sidelined him for five weeks

manager Jean-Louis Gasset has revealed Samuel Kalu will not be rushed back to action after returning from an injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with in their friendly against in in October.

The fleet-footed winger has since been out of action, missing the Super Eagles double-header against Sierra Leone.

Kalu was also unavailable for the Girondins' last four games, against , , and .

The forward has now recovered from the injury problems and rejoined his Bordeaux teammates in training on Monday.

The Girondins will take on in their next league game at Roazhon Park on Friday and Gasset has explained the forward may not start the match.

"Samuel Kalu resumed training with us on Monday after five weeks of hiatus. You have to be very careful and patient," Gasset said in a pre-match press conference.

"I don't think he will start but we will gradually introduce him so that he will be there during the month of December.

"The matches will be close together, we will need everyone. We have sent this message to the team."

Kalu has been with the Girondins since the summer of 2018 when he joined the side from Belgian First Division A club Gent.

The Super Eagles winger has featured in more than 45 games across all competitions for the Matmut Atlantique outfit since his arrival at the club.

In the current campaign, Kalu has been delivering impressive performances before the injury setback, scoring two goals in six league games.

Kalu will hope to play a part for Bordeaux against Rennes as he continues his gradual return to action.