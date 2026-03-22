Sampdoria: Lombardo could leave on a high even with a win – following the crucial match that will decide his future, an update on the situation and the potential candidates

Tensions were running high this evening at Marassi for the match between Sampdoria and Avellino. The game, which is crucial in the battle for survival, was preceded by strong protests from Sampdoria fans directed at the team and the club’s management. The fans spared all the club’s ‘long-serving’ figures, namely Andrea Mancini, Nicola Pozzi, Giovanni Invernizzi and, of course, the ‘interim’ manager Attilio Lombardo. However, the former league-winning manager’s position will be under scrutiny this evening. Even a victory, in fact, could lead to a change on the bench – the fourth of the season.





The team was entrusted to Lombardo following the sacking of Foti and Gregucci; the statement explicitly stated ‘pending the appointment of a permanent solution’, but in the end Doria was left in Popeye’s hands for two matchdays. Meanwhile, a board meeting took place in recent days, revealing a new line of thinking among the various factions within the club: the decision on future moves is set for this evening, following the Avellino match. A draw or a defeat will result in a change on the bench, with Lombardo returning to his duties within the coaching staff, but even a victory could lead to the same outcome. According to Il Secolo XIX, it will be up to Lombardo to say whether he feels up to continuing, yet the feeling is that it will be more a decision made by the various top executives. Lombardo has already demonstrated through his actions that he has no problem taking responsibility for Sampdoria, and fear is certainly not among the emotions that can be attributed to him.





The board of directors is also said to have decided on a change of direction regarding the contract to be offered to any new manager: no longer until the end of the season, but until 2027. This could bring Luca D'Angelo back into the running, for example; he was sacked by Spezia but has a contract that covers the coming season as well, and would therefore be unlikely to give that up for just a few months with Sampdoria. The names of Guido Pagliuca, who is, however, close to joining Padova, and Fabio Pecchia have also been mentioned.