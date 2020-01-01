Samatta makes Premier League history with Aston Villa debut vs Bournemouth
Mbawana Samatta has become the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier League following his debut for Aston Villa against Bournemouth.
The 27-year-old joined the Villans from Genk on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a deal worth £10 million.
And having impressed on his first game as the Midlanders dumped Leicester City out of the League Cup, he was handed a starter’s role for Saturday’s clash against Bournmouth for his EPL bow.
A #PL debut for @Samagoal77_ and @PReina25 returns in goal. 🔄— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2020
Presented by @eToro, this is how we line up to face Bournemouth! 🙌#BOUAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/GekpvDhD6J
In the process, he became the first player in the East African nation to feature in the English topflight – making Tanzania the 117th different country to be represented in the Premier League.
.@Samagoal77_ is set to make Tanzania the 117th different country to be represented in the #PL. 🇹🇿— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2020
Go well, Ally! 👊#BOUAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/CPSHbM1woa
Dean Smith will be counting on the forward to wreak havoc against the Cherries at Dean Court as they battle for survival.
Aston Villa are 16th in the log with 26 points from 25 outings – two points above the drop zone.