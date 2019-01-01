Sam Kerr's incredible new FIFA 20 rating

The Matildas superstar is nearly unstoppable on EA Sports' new game

After another stellar 12 months of football for club and country, Sam Kerr has been rewarded with an upgraded FIFA 20 rating that leaves her as the equal-second best women's player on the game.

Given an overall rating of 89 last year, the Matildas captain's new rating has risen to 92 on FIFA 20 - which releases globally on September 27 .

With 90-rated dribbling and shooting, plus 86-rated pace, Kerr will take some stopping on the video game pitch this season.

Her stats in fact leave her as the second-highest rated female player on the game with only USWNT star and recent Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe boasting a better rating of 93 overall.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is notably not included in the game due to her decision not to line-up for Norway - with only women's international teams included in FIFA 20.

Kerr isn't the only female player with a 92 rating with French defender Wendie Renard also earning the impressive rating.

While the Matildas fell short at the recent World Cup in , Kerr's fine form continued as she scored five goals across just four matches.

She's been finding the net just as freely at club level too and currently boasts 16 goals this season for Chicago Red Stars.

Kerr isn't the only highly rated Matilda on FIFA 20 with Elise Kellond-Knight 's next highest rated player at 83, closely followed by Lydia Williams and Katrina Gorry with ratings of 82.

Ahead of its release later this month, EA Sports have revealed the top 100 rated men's players on FIFA 20 with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly leading the way.