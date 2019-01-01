Sam Kerr named Matildas captain as the Women's World Cup approaches

The gun striker will lead the green and gold at the pinnacle women's tournament

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been named team captain with the Women's World Cup in in June fast approaching.

The 25-year-old takes over in the role from Claire Polkinghorne and will lead the team for the first time in Thursday's Cup of Nations match against New Zealand at Leichhardt Oval.

Kerr, who is captain of W-League side Perth Glory, has become one of the best women's players in the world in recent years.

Melbourne City skipper Steph Catley has been appointed vice-captain.

"Sam [Kerr] and Steph [Catley] have impressed me greatly,” Milicic said in a statement.

"We had four great training sessions and several team and individual meetings while we were in Brisbane, and to me, their qualities as leaders of this group stood out.

Article continues below

"With any honour comes responsibility, however, I trust that Sam and Steph, as well as the other leaders in our squad, are ready to grasp the opportunity to push this team to a new level.”

Barring injury, Kerr will lead the national team out in their first World Cup match against on June and subsequent group matches against and .

Kerr has scored 27 goals in 72 Matildas caps and has represented at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups previously.