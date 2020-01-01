‘Salah should look at Hazard & stay at Liverpool’ – Elneny warns Egypt team-mate against Madrid move

An international colleague of the Reds star says a prolific presence being linked with a move again is already at “one of the best teams in the world”

Mohamed Salah should be looking to stay at “one of the best teams in the world” in , says team-mate Mohamed Elneny, with Eden Hazard held up as a warning against joining .

A switch to Spain has long been mooted for the Reds forward.

With Salah having become a prolific presence since moving to Anfield in 2017, those at Santiago Bernabeu are said to be keen on making him their next ‘Galactico’.

More teams

Liverpool, though, have a key man tied to a long-term contract and continue to chase down major silverware.

The Premier League title is well within the Reds’ reach, with , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup success having already been savoured.

With triumphs in the past, present and future taken into account, Elneny sees no reason why an illustrious countryman would be looking for a way out of Merseyside.

The midfielder, who is currently taking in a loan spell at , told beIN Sports of Salah: “For me, he’s currently playing for one of best the teams in the world.

“He’s a superstar at Liverpool. If I were him, I’d stay at Liverpool.”

Elneny has also pointed to the fact that the grass is not always greener when leaving Premier League giants for heavyweights.

Former star Hazard completed such a move in the summer of 2019, but the Belgium international has struggled for form and fitness in Spain.

“You see Eden Hazard is struggling at Real after he moved from Chelsea,” added Elneny.

“Of course, Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, is bigger than Liverpool.

“But he’s very settled at his current club and this Liverpool team is up there with the best.

Article continues below

“I don’t know what he thinks inside but I would definitely stay at Liverpool.

“Liverpool fans love him. He’s scoring goals. He’s on course to become a Liverpool great and I think that’s perfect.”

Salah, with a PFA Player of the Year award and two Premier League Golden Boots to his name, has continued to impress for Liverpool this season and has added another 19 goals to his remarkable tally.