Salah overtakes Suarez and Stubbinson on Liverpool’s top-scorer list

The two-time African Player of the Year has now scored 84 goals for the Reds as they pulled to within 10 points from Leicester City

Mohamed Salah has overtaken Luis Suarez and Albert Stubbins as the 18th highest goalscorer in history.

The international bagged a brace as the Reds recorded a hard-earned 2-0 victory over in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Salah drew level with the Uruguayan when he scored in Tuesday’s 2-0 triumph over Salzburg.

However, his double against the Hornets saw him move past the star and Stubbins with 84 goals in all competitions for the reigning European kings – two more than Suarez (82 goals) achieved in 133 outings.

The former AS man is now behind Ian Rush (345 goals), Roger Hunt (285 goals), Gordon Hodgson (241 goals), Billy Liddell (228 goals), and Steven Gerrard (186) in the all-time standings.

With Saturday’s result, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 34 Premier League games, the third-longest run in the history of the competition after and .

Jurgen Klopp’s men now head to the Club World Cup in as their youngsters face in the English League Cup.

They are guests of in the next league fixture on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium.