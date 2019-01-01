Salah: Nigerian rap star YCee names song after Liverpool forward

The music star paid tribute to the Reds star’s influence in Jurgen Klopp's team since his return to the Pemier League in 2017

rapper YCee has named his new music track titled "Mo Salah" after the forward.

Salah has established himself as a key player at Anfield since his arrival from in 2017. His goalscoring form helped Liverpool clinch the Uefa title last campaign.

The song, Mo Salah, was released on Friday and it is one of the tracks on the rapper's upcoming debut album "YCee vs Zaheer" that will be released on November 8.

Mo Salah out now ⚽️ — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) October 25, 2019

In the track, YCee likened himself to the Egyptian superstar who has won the African Footballer of the Year twice in a row (2017 and 2018) and who also won the Premier League Golden Boot back-to-back in the last two seasons.

“Want me to save the game ... I no be Jesus Christ”

MO SALAH out and available right now #YCeeVsZAHEER pic.twitter.com/NtdktXZzsc — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) October 25, 2019

Salah has scored seven goals across all competitions this season and he will be looking to score his first Premier League goal since September 14 when Liverpool host Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.