Salah keeps faith ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City's final Premier League matches

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is hopeful their rivals Manchester City will drop points against Aston Villa on Sunday for his team to stand a better chance of being crowned the Premier League champions.

The Reds are trailing the Citizens by one point ahead of matchday 38, when the Merseyside outfit will be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in a must-win game for the Reds.

The Egypt captain recalls what happened in the 2018/19 season when Pep Guardiola's side finished the season with 98 points while Liverpool came in second with 97.

"I wish City lose or draw, and we can win the league," Salah told beIN Sports.

"We talk to each other [as a team], and everyone is excited. This situation happened two years ago, and they won the league.

"We are all optimistic, and this is what is in your hands - you must win your match, and then you see what happens."

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and the FA Cup, and after playing Wolves on Sunday, they will play Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

When Los Blancos made it to the final, Salah revealed it was his wish to face them since 'we have a score to settle'.

The two teams had met in the 2018 final and the La Liga outfit won 3-1, a match in which Salah was injured in the first half.

"When [I said] I wish we could face Real Madrid, this was as if I said something wrong about them," Salah continued.

"I am talking about the strongest team in Champions League history, and I said that because of what happened before [2018 final in Kyiv].

"The match will be difficult, and this team has won almost against all the strong teams. [But] I am very excited about the final and I hope we can win it."

Premier League success coupled with victory in the Champions League next week would hand the Reds an unprecedented quadruple.