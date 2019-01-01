African All Stars

Salah closes in on Messi’s imposing Champions League mark

The Egypt international was on target, as the Reds silenced Die Mozartstadter, to earn impressive stats only bettered by the Argentine superstar
Mohamed Salah’s fifth Champions League goal of the season against Red Bull Salzburg helped Liverpool qualify for the Round of 16 as Group E winners.

After a scoreless first half inside Red Bull Arena, Jurgen Klopp’s men cruised to a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Naby Keita and the Egyptian.

Salah’s effort meant he has now contributed 27 goals (19 goals and eight assists) in the competition for the reigning European kings since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017.

Only Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has fared better having been involved in 28 goals for the Blaugrana.

Napoli held onto second spot after a 4-0 home win over Genk at the San Paolo Stadium, while Salzburg will drop into the Europa League.

Liverpool have now progressed from all three of their Champions League group stages under their German manager.

They would hope to continue their impeccable Premier League form when they host struggling Watford on Saturday.

 

