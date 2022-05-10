Salah benched as Mane leads Liverpool’s attack against Chukwuemeka’s Aston Villa

Liverpool have named their starting XI for Tuesday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa with Mohamed Salah and Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate benched.

The Egypt international, who made his 250th English elite division appearance in the Reds’ 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, currently leads the Premier League topscorers’ chart with 22 goals.

This time, manager Jurgen Klopp has kept the Egypt captain on the bench alongside former France youth international Konate.

If Salah comes from the bench to score against Steven Gerrard’s men, he will become only the second player in the club's history to net in four consecutive league matches versus Villa after Roger Hunt, who did so between 1963 and 1965.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s Sadio Mane will lead the Anfield side’s chase for goals alongside Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, while former Cameroon international Joel Matip will hold sway in the defence.

For hosts Aston Villa, Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba alongside former England youth international of Congolese descent Ezri Konsa have been named in the Claret and Blue Army’s starting line for the clash billed for the Villa Park.

Elsewhere, Nigeria prospect Carney Chukwuemeka and Tim Iroegbunam as well as Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore would hope to start from the bench.

Klopp remains adamant that the title race is not over yet.

“It is clear that it is not over, whatever happened, because we both have three games to play,” he told LFC media.

“And my concern is actually: how can we win our games? We have absolutely no hand in how City will play their games.

“But before they are played I think we should not add on points; we don’t do that and I’m pretty sure City are not doing that.

“[Until] it’s not reachable anymore, why should we stop believing? That’s what we do.

"Whatever happens tomorrow night, if we win it would be helpful mood-wise, if not we have four days to create a mood until the cup final. It’s a cup final, it’s a one-off now.

"In an ideal world you win all the games and you are always in a great mood."