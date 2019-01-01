Salah and Abraham star in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Egypt international and the Anglo-Nigerian delivered five-star performances to power their respective clubs to victory

legend Alan Shearer has included forward Mohamed Salah and striker Tammy Abraham in his Premier League Team for match week three.

Salah was in spectacular form at Anfield, scoring twice to help Jurgen Klopp’s men claim a 3-1 victory over rivals on Saturday.

The international, who racked up 27 goals across all competitions last season, has now scored three goals in three league games this term.

Abraham delivered a man-of-the-match performance for the Blues in their 3-2 victory over at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The youngster scored a fine volley three minutes into the game before wrapping up his brace in the second half with the match-winning goal to help Frank Lampard’s men claim their first win of the season.

On the back of these imperious performances, Salah and Abraham were named in Shearer's best XI in the English top-flight for the week, while Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was selected as the coach of the side after their win over Hotspur on Sunday.

Salah and Abraham will hope to maintain the fine form in front of goal when Liverpool take on and Chelsea square off with on Saturday.