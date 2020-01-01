Saka proud to play with Aubameyang, hopes to follow in Henry's footsteps

The Anglo-Nigerian has revealed his excitement to have the Gabon international as a teammate and aims to emulate the ex-Gunners captain

winger Bukayo Saka has expressed his delight to play along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and hopes to follow in the footsteps of club legend Thierry Henry.

The 18-year-old Anglo-Nigerian has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Gunners and has become a key member of Mikel Arteta's side.

The utility forward has scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign, amid other dazzling displays.

Saka was promoted to the first team in 2018 and has been playing along with Gabon international and former marksman Aubameyang, whom he was watching as a teenager at the academy.

"In the academy we got tickets to watch [the first team] and I used to see him scoring goals. To now be playing with him is just amazing,” Saka told Sky Sports.

"You know he's going to score a goal for us. He's such a good guy who helps all the young players with advice and he's also funny as well!"

The forward also recollected a session he had with Arsenal legend Henry, during his time at the academy and hopes to emulate the illustrious career of the former international.

"His mindset was just so elite. He told us about a day that Arsenal were behind and he wouldn't allow his team to lose before running past everyone to score,” he continued.

"When he speaks to your face and you see in his eyes how passionate he is for the game and how much he wanted to win it shows why he was such a great player.

"You dream of trying to emulate a career like his. As a young player that just inspires you and that's why scoring against meant so much to me."

Saka was recently handed the number seven jersey which was previously worn by Robert Pires, Tomas Rosicky and David Rocastle and revealed his joy to don the shirt.

"I was so excited to get it. It's stuff you dream of and to think of the legends who have had it is such an honour. I liked the number growing up because some of the best players in the world have worn it,” he added.

"It shows how much confidence they have in me and I want to repay their faith and hopefully can write my own history in that shirt."

The winger is looking forward to the Gunners' last Premier League game of the season against on Sunday as well as their final against at Wembley on August 1.

"The chance to win a trophy in my first full season is amazing. If you told me last year all of this would happen I wouldn't have believed you,” he added.

"We have Watford to focus on first to try to build momentum. They are going to be fighting for their lives because they want to stay in the Premier League but we want to win.

"It would be a shame if we have to send them down but at Arsenal, we have a winning mentality and want to win every game."

Saka, who recently signed a new contract with the Emirates Stadium outfit, will hope to continue his development with the side during their pre-season games in preparation for the 2020-21 campaign.