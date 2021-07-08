Euro 2020 final is 'one game too much' for Saka as Neville calls for Sancho or Rashford to start for England

The former Manchester United defender believes the exciting Arsenal youngster should be left out of Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Italy

The Euro 2020 final may be "one game too much" for Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka claims Gary Neville, with the former Manchester United defender looking for Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho to fill the starting berth against Italy.

Gareth Southgate has shown faith in the 19-year-old Gunners youngster at this summer's European Championship, with Saka making his starting XI on three occasions.

Two of those outings have been in the knockout stage, against Germany in the last-16 and the semi-final showdown with Denmark, but Neville believes more experience and direct running will be required against the Azzurri with silverware on the line.

What has been said?

Neville, who helped England to the last four of Euro 96 and earned 85 caps for his country, told Sky Sports: "I agreed with bringing him [Saka] back [against Denmark] because I felt he had been the most lively of the wide players, along with Raheem Sterling. I am not sure he will start Sunday. I think that might just be too much for him.

"What he did last night, the amount he has given in this tournament, I just feel we will see somebody else. I look at (Giorgio) Chiellini and (Leonardo) Bonucci, and I think, who wouldn't they like to have in those wide areas, making those inside runs?

"I actually think it could be a game for Rashford or Sancho to accompany Sterling in those wide positions.

"I think those wide positions need to be quick players, who make out to in runs, so I don't think we will see Saka on Sunday.

"I think it might be one game too much for him. I was there in Euro 1996 as a 21-year-old and I was absolutely exhausted as I went through the tournament.

"I just feel that, on Sunday, he may be a handy sub to have and he [Southgate] may bring in other players, who haven't played on Wednesday night."

The bigger picture

Sancho, who is in the process of completing a £73 million ($101m) transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, started England's quarter-final clash with Ukraine. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have also filled attacking berths from the off at Euro 2020.

Red Devils star Rashford is yet to make a starting XI, but has come off the bench on four occasions.

Saka has only made seven senior outings for England, but has looked lively during those and will be desperate to play some part in the Three Lions' bid to bring a 55-year wait for major international silverware to a close.

