‘Fearless approach inbuilt for Nigerians’ – Fashanu praises Saka’s fight with England

The former Three Lions player heaps praise on the 19-year-old Arsenal star

Former England international John Fashanu has attributed Bukayo Saka’s direct style at Euro 2020 to his roots in Nigeria.

The 19-year-old Arsenal player, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, has been one of the star attractions in the Euro competition which is set to culminate with Italy taking on England in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

His fearless approach has seen Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate hand him rare starts.

“You don’t get so many 19-year-old's playing that way. Very few and he is one of them but I see them a lot in Nigeria,” Fashanu, who earned one cap for England, said as quoted by Owngoalnigeria.com.

“That fearless approach is inbuilt for Nigerians, forget that he is representing England, his fearless approach is typical of Nigerians.

“As a youngster growing up I was like that and many said the same about my fearless approach. It is a Nigerian thing.”

In the semi-final contest, Saka made history after he was handed a start in place of Jadon Sancho against Denmark, a game in which England won 2-1.

In a recent interview, Southgate jokingly told two of his young players that reaching the final of a major tournament, as England did, is not normally what happens for the Three Lions.

"I've just had to tell [Bukayo] Saka and [Jude] Bellingham it doesn't normally work like this!" Southgate said.

"I’m so proud of the players. It’s an incredible occasion to be a part of, the fans were incredible all night. It wasn’t going to be straightforward. The game the other night in Rome was, but we told the players that they would have to show resilience and come back from some setbacks, and we did that tonight.

"When you have waited as long as we have to get through a semi-final, given the limited amount of international experience some of the players have, they have done an incredible job.”

England are making their first major final appearance in 55 years.