Saint-Maximin limps off early in first Premier League start for Newcastle

The winger, signed from Nice for £16m in the summer, had been held back by Steve Bruce but suffered an injury when given his start from the off

Newcastle’s tough start to the season took a turn for the worse when new signing Allan Saint-Maximin limped of the field after just over a quarter of an hour of his first start for the club.

The Magpies have lost their first two games of the season, 1-0 to and 3-1 to , and were trying to avoid losing their first three games of the Premier League season for the first time since 1999 in Sunday’s game against .

The winger went down clutching his hamstring, and was treated on the field by the team’s medical staff but was unable to continue, although he did walk off under his own power to be replaced by Christian Atsu.

The 22-year-old Under-21 international signed a six-year deal at St. James’ Park on August 2 after completing a £16 million ($19m) move from Ligue 1 club Nice.

At the time Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he believed his side’s new No. 10 would thrill spectators on Tyneside and across the English top-flight.

“He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I’m sure he’ll excite everybody. He is a great addition to and the Premier League,” Bruce, poached for the top job with his new club from , said.

Saint-Maximin came through the youth ranks at St. Etienne before being spotted by , who signed him in 2015.

He made only one appearance in the Principality, spending spells on loan with and Bastia before moving to Nice in 2017.

While playing in the south of France Saint-Maximin made 64 appearances, scoring 9 goals, which attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, but it was Newcastle that won his signature.

Bruce opted to work him in slowly, giving him a cameo against the Gunners and not even selecting him for the matchday squad against the Canaries.

The 58-year-old decided to let the speedy winger off the leash against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his first start in the famous black and white stripes ended without him making the impact that either the player or coach will have wanted.