Saint-Etienne suffer injury blow as Khazri undergoes hand surgery

The Tunisia captain had an operation to treat his hand and will miss the Greens’ next six games across all competitions

forward Wahbi Khazri is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks after undergoing hand surgery.

The 28-year-old fractured the fourth metatarsal in his right hand while in action for in their 2021 qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea last Tuesday, which ended 1-0 in favour of the Carthage Eagles.

Article continues below

According to the Ligue 1 website, Khazri went under the knife on Friday and he will be on the sidelines for the next three weeks, missing Saint-Etienne's last two Uefa Group I games and next four matches.

The Tunisia international, who ended 2018-19 season as the club's top scorer with 14 goals across all competitions, has scored just a goal in 12 French top-flight games and also notched two goals in the Europa League this campaign.

In his absence, Gabon’s Denis Bouanga, who has scored five goals in the Ligue 1 this season, might lead the frontline for Claude Puel’s side as they aim to extend their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they host Gent on Thursday.