Saint-Etienne snap up Youssef Ait Bennasser on loan from Monaco

The Moroccan midfielder has departed the Stade Louis II for his third loan spell since his arrival from Nancy in 2016

Youssef Ait Bennasser has left Monaco to join their Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

Bennasser joined the Red and Whites from Nancy in 2016 and has had loan stints with the Ligue 2 club and Caen in the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old had his best playing run with Monaco this season, making 17 starts in 18 appearances across all competitions.

He will be hoping to make his debut when the Greens host Toulouse for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

Saint-Etienne sit fourth in the Ligue 1 table with 37 points from 22 matches.

“Very proud to join Saint-Etienne. Ready to discover Geoffroy-Guichard, good luck Monaco for the maintenance,” Bennasser tweeted.