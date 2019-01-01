Saido Berahino revels in historic Burundi Afcon qualification

Less than a year after switching international allegiance from England to Burundi, Berahino has helped the Swallows to their first ever Afcon finals

The forward Saido Berahino is basking under the joy of helping Burundi qualify for their first ever (Afcon) tournament.

After committing his international future to Burundi last August, Berahino and Burundi will be enjoying their maiden Afcon finals in June.

In an Instagram video he shared on Saturday night, Berahino expressed delight at his national team making it to 2019 following a 1-1 draw with Gabon in Bujumbura.

Article continues below

“Small but big hearts. Remember the name BURUNDI,” Berahino posted on Instagram accompanied by a video of Burundians celebrating after qualification.

Al-Taawoun midfielder Cedric Amissi scored the all-important goal on 77 minutes to see Burundi finish in second-place in Group C and four points behind leaders Mali.

The draw saw Gabon captain and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fail to qualify for the Afcon finals.