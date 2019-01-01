Safuwan Baharudin confirms departure from Pahang FA

Lions defender Safuwan Baharudin has officially confirmed his departure from FA.

The 28-year-old made the announcement via his Instagram yesterday. In the post which can be seen below the defender mentioned how the club decided to release him despite him being contracted to the Malaysian outfit till 2020.

It remains unclear what was the reason behind Pahang's decision however Safuwan remained upbeat despite all that has transpired. In his post, he noted how he never regretted his time with the club one bit - and expressed admiration for all the support he received from the fans - to the coaching staff.

During his time there, Safuwan managed to help the club be crowned champions of the Malaysia in 2018.