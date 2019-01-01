SAFF Women's Championship 2019: India beat Nepal to win title

A goal each from Dalima Chibber, Dangmei Grace and Anju Tamang helped India pip Nepal 3-1 in the final to lift the SAFF Women's Championship 2019...

eves clinch their fifth consecutive SAFF Women's Championship by beating Nepal 3-1 in the final on Friday at Biratnagar, Nepal.

Dalima Chibber gave the lead in the 26th minute which was cancelled out by Sabitra Bhandari in the 33rd minute. Dangmei Grace restored India's lead in the 63rd minute and Anju Tamang netted the winning goal for the visitors.

Maymol Rocky fielded an unchanged XI which had defeated Bangladesh 4-0 in the semifinals. Shaped in a 4-5-1 formation, the India eves started the game on the backfoot as the hosts looked more attacking in front of their home crowd.

Nepal continued to torment the Indian defence for the first quarter of the match but the Indian defenders stood firm on the ground and countered their attacks.

In the 26th-minute against the run of play, India took the lead via Dalima Chibber's brilliant free-kick. The visitors won the free-kick after Dangmei Grace was fouled almost 40 yards away from the goal. Chibber lobbed the ball from distance which went straight into the goal beating the Nepalese custodian.

But Nepal soon restored parity thanks to Sabitra Bhandari's goal. Bhandari received a long ball from defender Punam Magar inside the Indian box. Sweety Devi failed to judge the bounce as Bhandari lipped over her and headed the ball in.

India started the second half on a much better mode as the ladies looked hungry for a goal. They maintained the pressure in the Nepalese half which yielded them their second goal of the day.

Dangmei Grace received a through ball from Sandhya Ranganathan, entered the box, dribbled past the opposition custodian and found the back of the net.

Anju Tamang hammered the final nail on the opponent's coffin in the 73rd minute by slotting the ball home from Sanju's pass.