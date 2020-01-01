Saddil eyes Europe move after clinching Bhayangkara contract

After just one season in Malaysia, Saddil Ramdani has returned to Indonesia but is hopeful that this will only be a short-term duration.

Last season Saddil spent a season with where he helped The Elephants to a second place finish in the as well as semi-final appearances in both the and .

But the 21-year-old has not been kept on by the Pahang management for the 2020 season and has since sealed a move back to Liga 1 with Bhayangkara FC.

The club who finished fourth in the league last year and have big ambitions for the season. Also with him in the squad are other former M-League players in Achmad Jufriyanto and Andik Vermansah.

During his one year spent in Malaysia, Saddil showed himself to be an explosive winger who is capable of creating and scoring goals. But like any other young player, found consistency a little hard to come by.

"I've long wanted to come here. There's a lot of senior players that I know, as well as a lot of friends. Like many other players, I also wish to go play in Europe.

"If being here can help me achieve that dream, that would be incredible. However I know there's a lot I need to work on to be able to get to Europe," said Saddil.

