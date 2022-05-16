Sabiri scores, Colley sees red as Sampdoria overcome Duncan's Fiorentina

Abdelhamid Sabiri was among the goal scorers as Sampdoria silenced Fiorentina 4-1 in Monday’s Serie A outing.

Buoyed by their 2-0 win over AS Roma their last time out, the Violets travelled to Stadio Luigi Ferraris needing a result to brighten their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Nevertheless, the hosts had other ideas as they hit four goals past the visitors in a convincing win.

Sampdoria started the fixture on a bright note as they took a 16th-minute lead through Alex Ferrari.

The Italian defender strangely chested in Antonio Candreva’s whipped free-kick past goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano for his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fabio Quagliarella doubled the hosts’ advantage on the half-hour mark, evading the offside trap to slot Abdelhamid Sabiri’s through ball home.

Marco Giampaolo’s men continued their rampaging attacking performance to net their third goal thanks to Morten Thorsby, who was set up by Candreva.

With six minutes left on the clock, Sabiri found the net by lashing a powerful effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

There was a late consolation for Fiorentina when Nicolas Gonzalez beat Emil Audero from the penalty mark, but that came too late to ignite any major response.

Before the game ended, Omar Colley was shown the way out by referee Maurizio Mariani. Morocco prospect Sabiri – who has scored just three times in the ongoing Serie A campaign - was in action from start to finish.

That was the third time the Gambian was given his marching orders since the commencement of his career at Finnish side KuPS.

On the other hand, Ghana’s Alfred Duncan was handed a starter’s role but was replaced by Youssef Maleh on the stroke of half-time.

Sampdoria, with this result, moved up to 15th on the log having accrued 36 points from 37 matches.

They travel to Inter Milan on the final day without the potential threat of relegation hanging over them.

Fiorentina remain seventh in the Italian elite division and will face a tense home match against Juventus, having in mind that defeat could see them drop out of the European places.