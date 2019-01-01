Russia banned from 2022 World Cup as part of anti-doping sanctions

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) have stung the country with a four-year ban from all major sporting events, including the 2020 Olympic Games

will be barred from competing at the 2022 World Cup, with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) hitting the nation with a four-year ban from all major sporting events.

Along with football’s showpiece event, which is due to head to in three years’ time, the Russian flag and anthem will also be missing from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Athletes who can prove that they have no association with those implicated by the doping scandal will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Wada’s executive committee made the decision to take action against Russia at a meeting in Lausanne, on Monday.

There is a 21-day window in which to appeal the verdict.

Russia will still be allowed to compete at next summer, having already booked their place at that tournament.

They are one of the host venues for a competition that will see fixtures take place across the continent.

Russia have been placed in Group B alongside , Finland and .

More to follow…