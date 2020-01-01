African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: PSG close in on €38m deal for Aubameyang

PSG negotiating for Aubameyang

French champions Paris Saint Germain are stepping up their attempts to sign star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Todofichajes, the Parisians are negotiating a €38 million deal for the Gabon international who is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old is attracting offers from several clubs, but he is believed to prefer joining .

& battle for Salisu

club Rennes and Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have indicated their interest in signing defender Mohammed Salisu, according to Foot Mercato.

His asking price of €12 million is not a deterrent, and they have started discussions with Juan Mata Snr. who is Salisu's agent.

The Ghanaian has been brilliant in his debut season, featuring in all of Valladolid's 27 league games this season with a contribution of a goal and an assist.

Ighalo nearing Man Utd exit

Odion Ighalo is set to leave this week unless there is a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua, Goal understands.

The 30-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, with his short-term contract set to expire on May 30.

Ligue 2 champions eyeing ’s Arab

Following their promotion to Ligue 1, Liorent are hoping to boost their ranks with the signing of 19-year-old Algerian descent Said Arab.

Foot Mercato claims Les Merlus face competition from Ligue 1 outfits , and other foreign clubs for the services of the Franco-Algerian.

Arab played for Red Star in the third-tier, contributing a goal and two assists before the abrupt conclusion of the season earlier this month because of coronavirus.

Anguissa responds to Real Madrid transfer links

midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa has laughed off speculation linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid.

The international is on a season-long loan from , and he has been impressive in the Spanish top-flight which has made him a potential option for Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old moved to on a four-year deal last summer from .

“No, no, no, I can't confirm anything at all. I'm not someone who reads or listens to rumours,” he said when asked about the transfer links.

